RBC Capital Maintains Summit Materials Inc - (SUM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Summit Materials Inc - (NYSE:SUM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Summit Materials Inc - is 40.80. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.53% from its latest reported closing price of 39.03.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Materials Inc - is 2,540MM, an increase of 2.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Materials Inc -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUM is 0.32%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 165,059K shares. The put/call ratio of SUM is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,301K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,029K shares, representing a decrease of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 14.13% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,452K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,422K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,234K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,151K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 15.29% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,110K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,551K shares, representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 50.24% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 4,996K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares, representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Summit Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets.

