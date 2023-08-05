RBC Capital Maintains Summit Materials Inc - (SUM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Summit Materials Inc - (NYSE:SUM) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.53% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Summit Materials Inc - is 40.80. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.53% from its latest reported closing price of 39.03.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Summit Materials Inc - is 2,540MM, an increase of 2.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Materials Inc -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUM is 0.32%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 165,059K shares. The put/call ratio of SUM is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,301K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,029K shares, representing a decrease of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 14.13% over the last quarter.
Capital International Investors holds 7,452K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,422K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 3.44% over the last quarter.
Macquarie Group holds 5,234K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,151K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 15.29% over the last quarter.
Principal Financial Group holds 5,110K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,551K shares, representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 50.24% over the last quarter.
TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 4,996K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares, representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 10.32% over the last quarter.
Summit Materials Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets.
Additional reading:
- Amendment No. 1 to Tax Receivable Agreement, dated as of May 10, 2023, by and among Summit Materials, Inc. and each of the other persons party thereto.
- Mine Safety Disclosures
- Summit Materials, LLC’s Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.
- Summit Materials, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results Second Quarter Records established for Revenue and Profitability Achieved Elevate Summit target for ROIC Raises 2023 Guidance
- Participation Notice and Agreement under Summit Materials, Inc. Executive Severance Plan by and between Summit Materials, Inc. and Scott Anderson.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.