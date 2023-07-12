RBC Capital Maintains Stryker (SYK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.26% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stryker is 320.88. The forecasts range from a low of 292.90 to a high of $362.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.26% from its latest reported closing price of 296.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stryker is 19,394MM, an increase of 2.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2619 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryker. This is an increase of 127 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYK is 0.56%, an increase of 26.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 337,186K shares. The put/call ratio of SYK is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenleaf Trust holds 19,300K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,635K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,158K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,030K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 16,026K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,077K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 25.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,318K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,964K shares, representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 3.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,557K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,356K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Stryker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.