RBC Capital Maintains Sotera Health (SHC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.65% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sotera Health is 20.23. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 13.65% from its latest reported closing price of 17.80.

The projected annual revenue for Sotera Health is 1,091MM, an increase of 11.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sotera Health. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHC is 0.39%, an increase of 75.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 260,449K shares. The put/call ratio of SHC is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 105,417K shares representing 37.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gtcr holds 70,278K shares representing 24.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,300K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,695K shares, representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 98.29% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,788K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,048K shares, representing an increase of 36.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 221.44% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,816K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,484K shares, representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 144.13% over the last quarter.

Sotera Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses - Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

