RBC Capital Maintains SolarWinds (SWI) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.44% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SolarWinds is 13.35. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.44% from its latest reported closing price of 11.98.

The projected annual revenue for SolarWinds is 743MM, an increase of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolarWinds. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWI is 0.14%, an increase of 25.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 160,643K shares. The put/call ratio of SWI is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 61,474K shares representing 37.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thoma Bravo holds 50,091K shares representing 30.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3,902K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,802K shares, representing a decrease of 99.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWI by 58.94% over the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 3,720K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,480K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SolarWinds Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SolarWinds is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Its products give organizations worldwide-regardless of type, size, or complexity-the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. The company continuously engages with technology professionals-IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)-to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights the company gains from them, in places like its THWACK® community, allow SolarWinds to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Its focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Its products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly-effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end-customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses.

