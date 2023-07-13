RBC Capital Maintains SM Energy (SM) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.75% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SM Energy is 40.99. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 22.75% from its latest reported closing price of 33.39.

The projected annual revenue for SM Energy is 3,064MM, an increase of 5.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 867 funds or institutions reporting positions in SM Energy. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SM is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 127,780K shares. The put/call ratio of SM is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,957K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,099K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 22.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,782K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,731K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 24.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,191K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 21.72% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,964K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares, representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 11.88% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,766K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 8.87% over the last quarter.

SM Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.

