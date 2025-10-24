RBC Capital Maintains SLM (SLM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of SLM (NasdaqGS:SLM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.45% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for SLM is $39.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 44.45% from its latest reported closing price of $27.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SLM is 1,731MM, an increase of 18.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 917 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLM is 0.26%, an increase of 5.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 275,546K shares. The put/call ratio of SLM is 4.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 14,104K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,681K shares , representing an increase of 38.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 68.38% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 11,076K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,668K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 56.14% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 10,541K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,455K shares , representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 24.57% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,311K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,952K shares , representing an increase of 28.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 43.54% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 8,030K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,044K shares , representing a decrease of 37.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 20.07% over the last quarter.

