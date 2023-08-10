RBC Capital Maintains Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sixth Street Specialty Lending is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.00% from its latest reported closing price of 20.40.

The projected annual revenue for Sixth Street Specialty Lending is 400MM, an increase of 4.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sixth Street Specialty Lending. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLX is 0.39%, an increase of 9.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.64% to 36,740K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLX is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strs Ohio holds 2,976K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,894K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 2,714K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FMCSX - Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,971K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,963K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Sound Income Strategies holds 1,792K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 1,712K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. TSLX is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and an SEC registered investment adviser. TSLX leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street Partners, LLC, a global investment firm with over $50 billion of assets under management.

