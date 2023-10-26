RBC Capital Maintains Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.77% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sherwin-Williams is 307.25. The forecasts range from a low of 251.49 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.77% from its latest reported closing price of 238.61.

The projected annual revenue for Sherwin-Williams is 23,291MM, an increase of 1.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sherwin-Williams. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHW is 0.45%, an increase of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 228,686K shares. The put/call ratio of SHW is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,236K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,202K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,822K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,355K shares, representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 9.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,588K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,503K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,989K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,658K shares, representing a decrease of 53.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 28.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,275K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,180K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Sherwin-Williams Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world.

