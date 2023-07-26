RBC Capital Maintains Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.50% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sherwin-Williams is 263.54. The forecasts range from a low of 217.15 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.50% from its latest reported closing price of 275.96.

The projected annual revenue for Sherwin-Williams is 23,291MM, an increase of 1.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sherwin-Williams. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHW is 0.42%, a decrease of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 233,056K shares. The put/call ratio of SHW is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,658K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,961K shares, representing a decrease of 30.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 32.24% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,355K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,351K shares, representing a decrease of 13.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 87.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,202K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,090K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 11.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,503K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,180K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,106K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 10.84% over the last quarter.

Sherwin-Williams Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world.

