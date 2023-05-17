RBC Capital Maintains ServiceNow (NOW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.38% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for ServiceNow is 549.61. The forecasts range from a low of 414.10 to a high of $682.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.38% from its latest reported closing price of 468.24.

The projected annual revenue for ServiceNow is 8,918MM, an increase of 17.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2479 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOW is 0.65%, an increase of 11.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 210,577K shares. The put/call ratio of NOW is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,893K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,835K shares, representing a decrease of 24.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 60.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,141K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,030K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 3.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,670K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,579K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 4,413K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,453K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,934K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,739K shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 20.66% over the last quarter.

ServiceNow Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.

