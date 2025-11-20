RBC Capital Maintains SelectQuote (SLQT) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 264.29% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for SelectQuote is $4.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 264.29% from its latest reported closing price of $1.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SelectQuote is 1,216MM, a decrease of 22.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in SelectQuote. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLQT is 0.03%, an increase of 9.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 85,664K shares. The put/call ratio of SLQT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Bison Investments holds 7,911K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mariner holds 6,370K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,367K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 68.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,375K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,479K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,795K shares , representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 34.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,330K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 59.82% over the last quarter.

