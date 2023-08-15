RBC Capital Maintains SBA Communications Corp - (SBAC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of SBA Communications Corp - (NASDAQ:SBAC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SBA Communications Corp - is 302.37. The forecasts range from a low of 247.45 to a high of $351.75. The average price target represents an increase of 30.88% from its latest reported closing price of 231.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SBA Communications Corp - is 2,787MM, an increase of 2.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1583 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBA Communications Corp -. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBAC is 0.48%, a decrease of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 122,909K shares. The put/call ratio of SBAC is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,745K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,811K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 4,147K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,293K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 16.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,341K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,282K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 3,042K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,718K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 88.33% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,780K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 13.94% over the last quarter.

SBA Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.