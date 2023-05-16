RBC Capital Maintains Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.64% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is 170.77. The forecasts range from a low of 139.38 to a high of $212.10. The average price target represents an increase of 8.64% from its latest reported closing price of 157.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is 1,241MM, an increase of 27.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 875 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 5.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRPT is 0.42%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 91,561K shares. The put/call ratio of SRPT is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,908K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,028K shares, representing a decrease of 22.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 73.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,654K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing an increase of 65.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 64.34% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,650K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares, representing an increase of 13.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 21.31% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,999K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,934K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,554K shares, representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 82.96% over the last quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with raredisease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company's programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.