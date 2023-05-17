RBC Capital Maintains RPM International (RPM) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.52% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for RPM International is 95.88. The forecasts range from a low of 81.81 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 21.52% from its latest reported closing price of 78.90.

The projected annual revenue for RPM International is 7,377MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.67.

RPM International Declares $0.42 Dividend

On April 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 13, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $78.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.97%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 3.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1104 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPM International. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPM is 0.24%, a decrease of 29.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 117,761K shares. The put/call ratio of RPM is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,545K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,710K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 13.02% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,004K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,662K shares, representing a decrease of 13.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 67.37% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,389K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,414K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 16.82% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,987K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,770K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 7.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,932K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,833K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 10.79% over the last quarter.

RPM International Background Information

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide.

