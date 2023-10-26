RBC Capital Maintains Roper Technologies (ROP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.33% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roper Technologies is 554.96. The forecasts range from a low of 479.75 to a high of $605.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.33% from its latest reported closing price of 481.21.

The projected annual revenue for Roper Technologies is 6,002MM, an increase of 0.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.10.

Roper Technologies Declares $0.68 Dividend

On September 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.73 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 9, 2023 received the payment on October 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $481.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.56%, the lowest has been 0.46%, and the highest has been 0.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1909 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roper Technologies. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROP is 0.49%, a decrease of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 114,527K shares. The put/call ratio of ROP is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,171K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,877K shares, representing a decrease of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 7.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,462K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 2.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,323K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,283K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,292K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,312K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 363.18% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,895K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,898K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 22.67% over the last quarter.

Roper Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets.

