RBC Capital Maintains RLI (RLI) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of RLI (NYSE:RLI) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.90% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for RLI is 158.61. The forecasts range from a low of 152.51 to a high of $169.05. The average price target represents an increase of 15.90% from its latest reported closing price of 136.85.

The projected annual revenue for RLI is 1,349MM, a decrease of 6.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.56.

RLI Declares $0.27 Dividend

On August 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 received the payment on September 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $136.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.94%, the lowest has been 1.67%, and the highest has been 6.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.49 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 779 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLI. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 8.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLI is 0.23%, a decrease of 13.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.42% to 42,720K shares. The put/call ratio of RLI is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,557K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,867K shares, representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,374K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 89.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,343K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 4.63% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,230K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 3.11% over the last quarter.

Markel holds 1,197K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RLI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI's products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries - RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI's insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 45 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years.

