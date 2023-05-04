RBC Capital Maintains Repligen (RGEN) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repligen is 216.52. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.48% from its latest reported closing price of 163.44.

The projected annual revenue for Repligen is 825MM, an increase of 6.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1029 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repligen. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGEN is 0.39%, a decrease of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.19% to 67,174K shares. The put/call ratio of RGEN is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,071K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,660K shares, representing an increase of 27.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 23.11% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,554K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,390K shares, representing an increase of 32.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 37.86% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 1,781K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares, representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 0.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,688K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 14.62% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 1,602K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Repligen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Its primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Its corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of its manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. it has sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

