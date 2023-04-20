RBC Capital Maintains Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.20% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group Of America is $163.39. The forecasts range from a low of $145.44 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.20% from its latest reported closing price of $140.61.

The projected annual revenue for Reinsurance Group Of America is $17,324MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.94.

Reinsurance Group Of America Declares $0.80 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $140.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.23%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 4.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amalgamated Bank holds 59K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 17.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 26.02% over the last quarter.

Crossmark Global Holdings holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

JMEE - JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 6.03% over the last quarter.

PWC - Invesco Dynamic Market ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 62.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 43.59% over the last quarter.

Beverly Hills Private Wealth holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1051 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group Of America. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 7.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGA is 0.34%, an increase of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 75,410K shares. The put/call ratio of RGA is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Reinsurance Group Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated provides reinsurance services. The Company offers life and health related reinsurance products and financial solutions. Reinsurance Group of America serves customers globally.

