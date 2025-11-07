RBC Capital Maintains REGENXBIO (RGNX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of REGENXBIO (NasdaqGS:RGNX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 183.92% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for REGENXBIO is $31.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 183.92% from its latest reported closing price of $11.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for REGENXBIO is 315MM, an increase of 101.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in REGENXBIO. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGNX is 0.08%, an increase of 14.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 48,800K shares. The put/call ratio of RGNX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 4,776K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,795K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 28.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,037K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,852K shares , representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 88.08% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,987K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,785K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares , representing an increase of 57.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 42.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,431K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 4.70% over the last quarter.

