RBC Capital Maintains RB Global (RBA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of RB Global (NYSE:RBA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.79% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for RB Global is $90.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.87 to a high of $99.42. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.79% from its latest reported closing price of $100.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RB Global is 1,890MM, a decrease of 58.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 944 funds or institutions reporting positions in RB Global. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBA is 0.33%, an increase of 9.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 210,779K shares. The put/call ratio of RBA is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,727K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,022K shares , representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 84.05% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 9,302K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares , representing an increase of 60.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 142.24% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 7,215K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,543K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 70.36% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 6,885K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,599K shares , representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 10.41% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,032K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,013K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 0.13% over the last quarter.

