RBC Capital Maintains Rayonier (RYN) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rayonier is 36.38. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 21.47% from its latest reported closing price of 29.95.

The projected annual revenue for Rayonier is 892MM, an increase of 2.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

Rayonier Declares $0.28 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $29.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.41%, the lowest has been 2.44%, and the highest has been 5.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.95. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYN is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.97% to 160,667K shares. The put/call ratio of RYN is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,514K shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,566K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,412K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,284K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,971K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,914K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,099K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 0.60% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,531K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,633K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Rayonier Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S.Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a 'look-through basis', the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

