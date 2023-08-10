RBC Capital Maintains Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.56% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 71.56% from its latest reported closing price of 3.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rayonier Advanced Materials is 1,656MM, a decrease of 8.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAM is 0.07%, a decrease of 19.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.75% to 58,646K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAM is 5.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Condire Management holds 6,224K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,633K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,741K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 37.98% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,254K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,305K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 38.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,022K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDD Partners holds 1,844K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 39.30% over the last quarter.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs approximately 4,000 people and generates approximately $1.7 billion of revenues.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.