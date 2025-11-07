RBC Capital Maintains Ralliant (RAL) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.19% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ralliant is $54.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 17.19% from its latest reported closing price of $46.71 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 996 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralliant. This is an increase of 770 owner(s) or 340.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAL is 0.06%, an increase of 63.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,400.44% to 128,235K shares. The put/call ratio of RAL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 10,798K shares.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,854K shares.

Viking Global Investors holds 5,304K shares.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,289K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,668K shares.

