RBC Capital Maintains Radian Group (RDN) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.67% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radian Group is 27.11. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.67% from its latest reported closing price of 27.86.

The projected annual revenue for Radian Group is 999MM, a decrease of 17.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

Radian Group Declares $0.22 Dividend

On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 received the payment on June 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $27.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.19%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 4.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radian Group. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDN is 0.26%, an increase of 18.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.24% to 191,658K shares. The put/call ratio of RDN is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,765K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares, representing an increase of 85.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,307K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,355K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 11.72% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,233K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,745K shares, representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 17.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,884K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,733K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 10.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,110K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,045K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Radian Group Background Information

Radian Group Inc. is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. The Company is powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk.

