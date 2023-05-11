RBC Capital Maintains Rackspace Technology (RXT) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rackspace Technology is 2.70. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 125.59% from its latest reported closing price of 1.20.

The projected annual revenue for Rackspace Technology is 3,090MM, a decrease of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rackspace Technology. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXT is 0.03%, a decrease of 57.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.48% to 185,970K shares. The put/call ratio of RXT is 5.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 129,609K shares representing 59.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 8,359K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,795K shares, representing a decrease of 256.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 99.98% over the last quarter.

SKYY - First Trust Cloud Computing ETF holds 6,987K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,993K shares, representing a decrease of 286.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 78.66% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,981K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,997K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 44.74% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 4,726K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,893K shares, representing an increase of 38.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 16.05% over the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. The company can design, build and operate its customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. Rackspace partners with its customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

