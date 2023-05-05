News & Insights

Stocks
QDEL

RBC Capital Maintains Quidel (QDEL) Outperform Recommendation

May 05, 2023 — 02:50 am EDT

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quidel is 126.14. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 44.76% from its latest reported closing price of 87.14.

The projected annual revenue for Quidel is 2,857MM, a decrease of 8.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quidel. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 64.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QDEL is 0.78%, an increase of 272.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.41% to 543K shares. QDEL / Quidel Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of QDEL is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QDEL / Quidel Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

Norges Bank holds 392K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 89K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing a decrease of 132.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 67.93% over the last quarter.

Birchview Capital holds 61K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mendota Financial Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QuidelOrtho Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

QuidelOrtho Corporation is a major American manufacturer of diagnostic healthcare products that are sold worldwide.

