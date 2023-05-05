RBC Capital Maintains Qualys (QLYS) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qualys is 133.81. The forecasts range from a low of 104.03 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.61% from its latest reported closing price of 108.25.

The projected annual revenue for Qualys is 578MM, an increase of 14.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 855 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualys. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QLYS is 0.24%, a decrease of 19.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 41,812K shares. The put/call ratio of QLYS is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,047K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 99.96% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,442K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 18.64% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,321K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 4.84% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,143K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 1,087K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Qualys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qualys, Inc. is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

