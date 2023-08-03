RBC Capital Maintains Quaker Houghton (KWR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quaker Houghton is 234.09. The forecasts range from a low of 212.10 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.43% from its latest reported closing price of 189.66.

The projected annual revenue for Quaker Houghton is 1,977MM, an increase of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.90.

Quaker Houghton Declares $0.44 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.74 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2023 received the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $189.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.84%, the lowest has been 0.53%, and the highest has been 1.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quaker Houghton. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWR is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 17,595K shares. The put/call ratio of KWR is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 1,244K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 3.41% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,229K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares, representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 1.09% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 993K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 13.27% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 785K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 43.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 622K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Quaker Houghton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemicals,specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others.

