RBC Capital Maintains Quaker Chemical (KWR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.41% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quaker Chemical is 211.75. The forecasts range from a low of 196.95 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.41% from its latest reported closing price of 212.63.

The projected annual revenue for Quaker Chemical is 1,977MM, an increase of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.90.

Quaker Chemical Declares $0.44 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.74 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $212.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.85%, the lowest has been 0.53%, and the highest has been 1.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -5.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quaker Chemical. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWR is 0.20%, an increase of 11.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 18,269K shares. The put/call ratio of KWR is 2.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,347K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 1,288K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,010K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 798K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 628K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Quaker Houghton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemicals,specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others.

