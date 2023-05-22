RBC Capital Maintains PubMatic Inc - (PUBM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of PubMatic Inc - (NASDAQ:PUBM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.23% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PubMatic Inc - is 18.41. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $22.58. The average price target represents an increase of 13.23% from its latest reported closing price of 16.26.

The projected annual revenue for PubMatic Inc - is 290MM, an increase of 12.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in PubMatic Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUBM is 0.08%, an increase of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 23,507K shares. The put/call ratio of PUBM is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Graham Holdings holds 1,973K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares, representing an increase of 17.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 32.25% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 1,332K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 41.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,205K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 26.42% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,123K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 89.07% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,054K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 26.96% over the last quarter.

PubMatic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PubMatic, Inc. delivers superior revenue to publishers by being a sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

Key filings for this company:

