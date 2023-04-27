RBC Capital Maintains PTC (PTC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PTC is 159.32. The forecasts range from a low of 139.38 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.26% from its latest reported closing price of 125.20.

The projected annual revenue for PTC is 1,975MM, a decrease of 0.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1178 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTC is 0.33%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 113,018K shares. The put/call ratio of PTC is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,421K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,410K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,017K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares, representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 1.17% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,691K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,686K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 3,505K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,314K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 30.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,212K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,160K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 7.72% over the last quarter.

PTC Background Information

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation - on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform.

