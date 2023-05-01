RBC Capital Maintains Provident Financial Services (PFS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.38% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Provident Financial Services is 23.66. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.38% from its latest reported closing price of 17.48.

The projected annual revenue for Provident Financial Services is 703MM, an increase of 40.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Provident Financial Services. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFS is 0.13%, an increase of 26.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 58,652K shares. The put/call ratio of PFS is 2.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,217K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,125K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 1.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,214K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,063K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 8.56% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,954K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 3.67% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,950K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,911K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares, representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 47.63% over the last quarter.

Provident Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering 'Commitment you can count on' since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc., which reported assets of $12.92 billion as of December 31, 2020. With $9.84 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and full service insurance agency and brokerage services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

