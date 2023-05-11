RBC Capital Maintains Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.44% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prometheus Biosciences is 198.90. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.44% from its latest reported closing price of 194.16.

The projected annual revenue for Prometheus Biosciences is 2MM, a decrease of 44.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 3,354K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXDX by 73.58% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,090K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares, representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXDX by 88.45% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 1,898K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714K shares, representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXDX by 93.44% over the last quarter.

72 Investment Holdings holds 1,848K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,359K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing an increase of 23.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXDX by 134.17% over the last quarter.

Prometheus Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment and diagnosis of IBD. The company's precision medicine platform, Prometheus360, combines proprietary bioinformatics discovery methods with one of the world's largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets. Prometheus is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

