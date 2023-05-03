RBC Capital Maintains Prologis (PLD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prologis is 147.32. The forecasts range from a low of 129.28 to a high of $202.65. The average price target represents an increase of 20.28% from its latest reported closing price of 122.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prologis is 6,164MM, a decrease of 9.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prologis. This is an increase of 137 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLD is 0.94%, an increase of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.25% to 965,647K shares. The put/call ratio of PLD is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,163K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,847K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 36,843K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,522K shares, representing an increase of 36.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 71.46% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,079K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,633K shares, representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 16.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,057K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,089K shares, representing an increase of 21.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 30.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,339K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,783K shares, representing an increase of 21.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Prologis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

See all Prologis regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.