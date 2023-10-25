RBC Capital Maintains Polaris (PII) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Polaris (NYSE:PII) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.57% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Polaris is 126.72. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 41.57% from its latest reported closing price of 89.51.

The projected annual revenue for Polaris is 8,588MM, a decrease of 5.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.39.

Polaris Declares $0.65 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $89.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.50%, the lowest has been 1.74%, and the highest has been 5.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polaris. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PII is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 63,991K shares. The put/call ratio of PII is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,183K shares representing 10.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,182K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 1.73% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,857K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,275K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,238K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares, representing an increase of 18.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 41.02% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 2,228K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,177K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Polaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe.

