RBC Capital Maintains Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Pliant Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:PLRX) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.00% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pliant Therapeutics is $3.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 104.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pliant Therapeutics is 7MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pliant Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 120 owner(s) or 38.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLRX is 0.03%, an increase of 34.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.54% to 53,483K shares. The put/call ratio of PLRX is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 6,000K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,948K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,400K shares , representing a decrease of 36.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 37.78% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 2,969K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,647K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 85.10% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,356K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 2,843,143.54% over the last quarter.

