RBC Capital Maintains Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.44% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pliant Therapeutics is 47.78. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 154.44% from its latest reported closing price of 18.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pliant Therapeutics is 5MM, a decrease of 0.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pliant Therapeutics. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 12.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLRX is 0.62%, an increase of 44.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.58% to 60,515K shares. The put/call ratio of PLRX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 3,422K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares, representing an increase of 49.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 165.82% over the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 3,002K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,170K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 29.89% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,926K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,879K shares, representing a decrease of 32.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,665K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,240K shares, representing an increase of 15.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 150.81% over the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iv holds 2,133K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pliant Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 for the treatment of IPF and PSC. Pliant's second product candidate, PLN-1474, is a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.