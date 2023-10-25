RBC Capital Maintains Pentair (PNR) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.41% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pentair is 76.36. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 28.41% from its latest reported closing price of 59.47.

The projected annual revenue for Pentair is 4,223MM, an increase of 2.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pentair. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNR is 0.21%, an increase of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 160,398K shares. The put/call ratio of PNR is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 10,934K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,758K shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 3.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,131K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,089K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,775K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,858K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 1,645.63% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,259K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,306K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,152K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,987K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 1,135.61% over the last quarter.

Pentair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pentair makes the most of life's essential resources, from great tasting water straight from the kitchen faucet, to industrial water management and everywhere in between. We deliver solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy water, and sustainable applications that help ensure the health of the world. Smart, Sustainable Solutions. For Life. Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion and has approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees.

