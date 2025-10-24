RBC Capital Maintains Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Patterson-UTI Energy (NasdaqGS:PTEN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.88% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Patterson-UTI Energy is $7.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.31 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.88% from its latest reported closing price of $6.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Patterson-UTI Energy is 4,133MM, a decrease of 14.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patterson-UTI Energy. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTEN is 0.15%, an increase of 22.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 528,432K shares. The put/call ratio of PTEN is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 28,062K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 20,994K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,729K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 30.89% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 18,046K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,915K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 27.72% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 15,539K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,422K shares , representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 20.77% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 14,464K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,717K shares , representing an increase of 18.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 21.14% over the last quarter.

