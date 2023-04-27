RBC Capital Maintains Pagerduty (PD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.57% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pagerduty is 35.24. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 12.57% from its latest reported closing price of 31.30.

The projected annual revenue for Pagerduty is 467MM, an increase of 26.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagerduty. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 7.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PD is 0.26%, an increase of 17.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 104,530K shares. The put/call ratio of PD is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 9,830K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,097K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 1.68% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 7,716K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,066K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,361K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,636K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 28.98% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,887K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,370K shares, representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 24.61% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 4,638K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,361K shares, representing a decrease of 15.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Pagerduty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagerDuty, Inc. is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more.

