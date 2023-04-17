RBC Capital Maintains Pagerduty (PD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pagerduty is $34.90. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 4.98% from its latest reported closing price of $33.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pagerduty is $467MM, an increase of 26.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arizona State Retirement System holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 11.75% over the last quarter.

SPWIX - Simt Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 27K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 33K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,123K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122K shares, representing a decrease of 89.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 37.58% over the last quarter.

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 17.09% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagerduty. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PD is 0.26%, an increase of 15.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 104,937K shares. The put/call ratio of PD is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Pagerduty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagerDuty, Inc. is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more.

See all Pagerduty regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.