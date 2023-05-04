RBC Capital Maintains Outset Medical (OM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outset Medical is 31.62. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 55.69% from its latest reported closing price of 20.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Outset Medical is 149MM, an increase of 29.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outset Medical. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OM is 0.12%, an increase of 21.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 55,956K shares. The put/call ratio of OM is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,516K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,045K shares, representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 33.21% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,520K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares, representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 72.69% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,844K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares, representing an increase of 14.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 76.32% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,860K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OM by 99.85% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,787K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 65.43% over the last quarter.

Outset Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

See all Outset Medical regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.