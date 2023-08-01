RBC Capital Maintains OneMain Holdings (OMF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.44% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneMain Holdings is 52.96. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.44% from its latest reported closing price of 45.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OneMain Holdings is 3,703MM, an increase of 46.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 695 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneMain Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMF is 0.31%, an increase of 6.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.72% to 118,240K shares. The put/call ratio of OMF is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,833K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,182K shares, representing a decrease of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 7.45% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 6,877K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 5,294K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,313K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,554K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,317K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 9.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,730K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 13.87% over the last quarter.

OneMain Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneMain Financial has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.