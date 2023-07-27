RBC Capital Maintains Old National Bancorp (ONB) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.75% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old National Bancorp is 17.12. The forecasts range from a low of 14.64 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.75% from its latest reported closing price of 17.25.

The projected annual revenue for Old National Bancorp is 1,917MM, an increase of 3.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.30.

Old National Bancorp Declares $0.14 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $17.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.32%, the lowest has been 2.51%, and the highest has been 4.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 695 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old National Bancorp. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONB is 0.23%, a decrease of 13.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 276,475K shares. The put/call ratio of ONB is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 21,480K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,685K shares, representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 20.51% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 17,588K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,014K shares, representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 14.72% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 9,955K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,102K shares, representing an increase of 18.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 4.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,036K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,045K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 23.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,997K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,871K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 24.89% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old National Bancorp, the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and hasbeen recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping its clients at the center. This is an approach to business called TheONB Way. Today, Old National's footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services.

