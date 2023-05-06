RBC Capital Maintains Nuvation Bio Inc - (NUVB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Nuvation Bio Inc - (NYSE:NUVB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nuvation Bio Inc - is 4.04. The forecasts range from a low of 1.82 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 141.87% from its latest reported closing price of 1.67.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvation Bio Inc - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvation Bio Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVB is 0.05%, a decrease of 50.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 143,136K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVB is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Omega Fund Management holds 15,072K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 13,897K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 8,783K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,448K shares, representing a decrease of 18.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVB by 28.15% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 8,221K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,326K shares, representing a decrease of 13.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVB by 30.72% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 5,855K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing an increase of 95.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVB by 2,025.42% over the last quarter.

Nuvation Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco.

