RBC Capital Maintains Nutanix Inc - (NTNX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Nutanix Inc - (NASDAQ:NTNX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.98% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nutanix Inc - is 33.28. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 30.98% from its latest reported closing price of 25.41.

The projected annual revenue for Nutanix Inc - is 1,818MM, an increase of 11.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutanix Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTNX is 0.27%, a decrease of 2.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 196,193K shares. The put/call ratio of NTNX is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 20,196K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,080K shares, representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 15.83% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 11,766K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,904K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 7,560K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,419K shares, representing an increase of 28.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 136,535.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,991K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,709K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 20.35% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 6,267K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,028K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Nutanix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Key filings for this company:

