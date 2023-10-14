RBC Capital Maintains Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 339.01% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nurix Therapeutics is 27.97. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 339.01% from its latest reported closing price of 6.37.

The projected annual revenue for Nurix Therapeutics is 60MM, a decrease of 12.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nurix Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRIX is 0.06%, an increase of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.56% to 47,934K shares. The put/call ratio of NRIX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,882K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,870K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,174K shares, representing an increase of 17.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 33.39% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,998K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,857K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,380K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,585K shares, representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 117.53% over the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

