RBC Capital Maintains Nexxen International (NEXN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Nexxen International (NasdaqGM:NEXN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 304.76% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nexxen International is $26.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.77 to a high of $26.79. The average price target represents an increase of 304.76% from its latest reported closing price of $6.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nexxen International is 365MM, a decrease of 3.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexxen International. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 16.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXN is 0.35%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 32,181K shares. The put/call ratio of NEXN is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mithaq Capital SPC holds 17,327K shares representing 27.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,459K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXN by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,730K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares , representing an increase of 25.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXN by 20.34% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,159K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares , representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXN by 31.80% over the last quarter.

Rock Point Advisors holds 667K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXN by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 508K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXN by 57.23% over the last quarter.

