RBC Capital Maintains NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.28% Downside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for NextGen Healthcare is 21.18. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.28% from its latest reported closing price of 23.61.

The projected annual revenue for NextGen Healthcare is 698MM, an increase of 2.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextGen Healthcare. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXGN is 0.15%, a decrease of 13.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 60,026K shares. The put/call ratio of NXGN is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,753K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,889K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXGN by 12.93% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,964K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares, representing an increase of 21.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXGN by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,760K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,760K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,616K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NextGen Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. It is empowering the transformation of ambulatory care-partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. It goes beyond EHR and PM. Its integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. It believes in better.

