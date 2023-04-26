RBC Capital Maintains Nabors Industries (NBR) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nabors Industries is 193.57. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 78.80% from its latest reported closing price of 108.26.

The projected annual revenue for Nabors Industries is 3,342MM, an increase of 25.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nabors Industries. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 15.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBR is 0.16%, an increase of 31.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 7,908K shares. The put/call ratio of NBR is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 663K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 40.43% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 346K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 29.78% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 342K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 9.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 73.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 2,892.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 208K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 44.61% over the last quarter.

Nabors Industries Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore rigs in the United Statesand numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging its advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform its industry.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

